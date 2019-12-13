Hischier (illness) will return to the lineup Friday against the Avalanche, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Hischier has missed New Jersey's last three games due to an illness, but it doesn't appear as though interim head coach Alain Nasreddine is planning on easing him back in, as the 20-year-old pivot is expected to skate on the Devils' top line and first power-play unit against Colorado. The 2017 first-overall pick has notched five goals and 16 points in 25 games this campaign.