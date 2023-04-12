Hischier logged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Buffalo.

Hischier picked up the primary assist on Jonas Siegenthaler's tally in the second period before setting up Miles Wood later in the frame. The 24-year-old Hischier has excelled as a playmaker of late, recording six assists in his last four games and 15 in his previous 14 contests. He's up to a career-high 79 points (31 goals, 48 assists) through 80 games this season.