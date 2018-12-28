Hischier recorded a goal and a power-play helper in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Hischier's halfway to his rookie total of 20 goals, and he needs one more point to reach half of the 52 he scored last season. It has taken the talented center just 32 appearances (36 team games) to get to this point, so he's well on pace to improve on his production as a rookie after being selected first overall in the 2017 draft.