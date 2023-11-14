Hischier (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Hischier is not on the Devils' two-game road trip. He hasn't played since Oct. 27, though he'll be eligible to return whenever ready. Colin Miller (lower body) was activated from IR in a corresponding move Tuesday.
