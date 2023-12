Hischier notched an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Hischier continues to look good now that he's recovered from an upper-body injury. He's logged two goals and five assists over six contests since he returned to the lineup Nov. 25. The center is up to nine points, 24 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 13 appearances overall. His slow start is behind him -- Hischier should be a key part of a strong offense the rest of the way.