Hischier notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Hischier was strong in February with 15 points over 12 appearances, and he's off to a decent start in March. The 25-year-old center is up to 44 points (11 on the power play), 125 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 49 outings overall. Hischier's strong two-way game can suppress his offense to an extent, but he's been one of the Devils' top forwards in 2023-24.