Hischier produced a power-play assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
Hischier saw an eight-game point streak end Friday in Anaheim, but he was right back on the scoresheet Saturday. He set up a Tomas Tatar tally in the first period. Hischier is up to 41 points this season, including a career-high 13 on the power play and two more while shorthanded. He's added 128 shots on net and a plus-16 rating while playing as the Devils' top all-situations center.
