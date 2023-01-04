Coach Lindy Ruff is hopeful Hischier (undisclosed) will be available for Wednesday's game versus the Red Wings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Hischier's status against Detroit will likely boil down to a game-time decision. The 24-year-old forward has racked up 16 goals and 34 points through 36 games this season.
