Hischier (upper body) agreed to terms on a seven-year, $50.75 million contract extension with the Devils on Friday, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.

Hischier has been highly productive since being selected by New Jersey with the first overall pick of the 2017 draft, notching 20 goals and 52 points in 82 games during his rookie campaign before totaling 17 goals and 47 points in 69 contests last season. The Devils clearly believe the 20-year-old pivot has only begun to scratch the surface of his immense potential. Hischier will be a fixture in the Devils' top six throughout the duration of his contract, and could develop into a point-per-game player as he enters his prime over the next few campaigns.