Hischier scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.
Hischier finished March above a point-per-game pace, earning 10 goals and seven assists across 16 outings for the month. He scored four of those goals across the last two games. The 26-year-old is up to 34 tallies, 63 points, 183 shots, 59 blocked shots, 40 hits and a plus-12 rating through 70 appearances this season.
