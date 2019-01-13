Hischier scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

The second-year center has been locked in since the end of November, racking up nine goals and 18 points in his last 21 games. Hischier just turned 20 years old about a week ago, but the first overall pick in the 2017 draft looks just about ready to assume the mantle of franchise player for the Devils.