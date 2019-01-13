Devils' Nico Hischier: Leads charge in win over Flyers
Hischier scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.
The second-year center has been locked in since the end of November, racking up nine goals and 18 points in his last 21 games. Hischier just turned 20 years old about a week ago, but the first overall pick in the 2017 draft looks just about ready to assume the mantle of franchise player for the Devils.
More News
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Halfway to last year's production•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Pads offensive totals in victory•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Sparks offense in loss•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Ready to return•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Missing fourth straight game•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Will miss third straight game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...