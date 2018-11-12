Devils' Nico Hischier: Leaves contest with injury
Hischier left Sunday's game against the Jets with an apparent injury, Chris Ryan of NJ Advanced Media reports.
Hischier headed down the tunnel in obvious pain after logging 6:05 of ice time. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to return to the contest, but more details should surface soon.
