Devils' Nico Hischier: Leaves Monday's contest
Hischier left Monday's tilt against Florida with an undisclosed injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
As reported, Hischier didn't touch the ice during the second period and stayed in the locker room as the third period began. It's unclear exactly what the third-year center is dealing with but he may have been held from the game for precautionary reasons. Another update should be available after the game.
