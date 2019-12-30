Devils' Nico Hischier: Lights lamp versus Senators
Hischier scored his eighth goal of the season and fired a team-high five shots on goal during Sunday's 4-3 overtime win versus Ottawa.
Hischier opened the scoring at 8:58 of the first period while New Jersey was on a power play, giving the Swiss-born center just his second power-play goal of 2019-20. He's recorded 22 points in 32 games. Starved for goals in his sophomore campaign, Hischier has tickled twine in back-to-back games which could be a sign of things to come as the calendar flips to 2020. The 20-year-old is on a shortlist of fantasy-relevant Devils players.
