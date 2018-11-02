Hischier delivered a pair of power-play assists Thursday, but the Devils lost to the Red Wings on the road, 4-3.

Having already uncorked three goals and seven assists, the 2017 first overall draft pick is averaging a point per game this season, and he needs just one more man-advantage point to match his rookie total of six. As expected, Hischier is thriving on the top line with Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri, with his linemates already at 27 points between them through 10 games.