Hischier posted an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Rangers.

Hischier picked up his first point in three playoff contests with the secondary assist on Dougie Hamilton's game-winning goal in overtime. While he's gone eight games without a goal, Hischier has eight helpers in that span. The 24-year-old center had 80 points in 81 regular-season outings and will be relied on for strong two-way play as the Devils look to get even with the Rangers in Monday's Game 4.