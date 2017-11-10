Hischier logged 21:18 of ice time -- 3:01 on the power play -- without recording a point during Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton.

The rookie is off to a respectable start offensively with two goals and 10 points through 15 games, but he's missed the scoresheet entirely in nine contests, so he hasn't offered much game-to-game reliability. Still, Hischier's upside and go-to offensive role should keep him on the fantasy radar in most settings moving forward.