Devils' Nico Hischier: Logs big minutes in loss
Hischier logged 21:18 of ice time -- 3:01 on the power play -- without recording a point during Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton.
The rookie is off to a respectable start offensively with two goals and 10 points through 15 games, but he's missed the scoresheet entirely in nine contests, so he hasn't offered much game-to-game reliability. Still, Hischier's upside and go-to offensive role should keep him on the fantasy radar in most settings moving forward.
