Hischier tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over San Jose.

Hischier assisted on Ryan Graves' goal just 29 seconds into the game. He would add a tally of his own early in the third period, tieing the game 2-2. Hischier now has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in his last 11 games. The 24-year-old center is up to 20 goals and 23 assists through 43 games this season. He's on pace to surpass his career-high of 60 points set in 70 games last season.