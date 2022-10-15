Hischier (hamstring) will play Saturday against Detroit, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Hischier sat out Thursday's season opener versus Philadelphia as New Jersey wanted to make sure he was 100 percent healthy before adding him to the lineup. He had a good season last year, setting career highs in goals (21) and assists (39). He's expected to see second-line action Saturday.
More News
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Won't play after all•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Will not play Thursday•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: On track to play Thursday•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Practices, status unclear for opener•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Put on injured reserve•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Dealing with hamstring strain•