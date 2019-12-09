Hischier (illness) didn't participate in Monday's practice but interim head coach Alain Nasreddine said there's a chance he plays Tuesday against the Stars, Chris Wescott of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Hischier missed Friday and Saturday's games due to this illness and hasn't been on the ice since, so the 20-year-old will likely need to participate in Tuesday's morning skate to have a shot at suiting up. If he's able to do so, Hischier's slated for a top-six role with power-play responsibilities as well.