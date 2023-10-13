Hischier had one shot, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.
Hischier saw a healthy 18:02 TOI but didn't make much of an impact in the Opening Night win. The first overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft set career highs with 31 goals and 80 points in 2022-23, but his previous best was 60 points, so the upcoming campaign should help determine whether Hischier's performance last season was the new normal or an outlier.
