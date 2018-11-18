Devils' Nico Hischier: Missing fourth straight game
Hischier (upper body) will not be in the lineup Sunday against Carolina, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Hischier has been solid this season with three goals and 12 points in 15 games, but will now miss his fourth consecutive game. His next chance to play will be Wednesday in a home contest against Montreal.
