Hischier recorded a power-play goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Hischier got the scoring started with an unassisted power-play tally just 5:10 in, and he helped blueliner Egor Yakovlev knot the score at 3-3 in the third period before the visitors were able to pull ahead for good. The first overall selection in the 2017 draft has taken a step forward with the extra man in his sophomore season, as he already has three goals and seven points in that special teams situation through 46 games after posting just one goal and six points on the power play as a rookie. Hischier's power-play output will need to improve even further if he wants to sniff the elite echelon of NHL forwards, since those guys routinely rack up north of 20 points on the man advantage.