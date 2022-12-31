Hischier Hischier scored a short-handed goal during a 4-2 win over the host Penguins on Friday.
Hischier, who has converted during consecutive contests after going goalless for six games, scored the eventual game-winner with 38 seconds left in the middle frame. The 23-year-old center collected the third short-handed marker of his 335-game career. Hischier scored on his lone shot, adding two PIM and one block in the win.
