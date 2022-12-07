Hischier found the back of the net in Tuesday's 3-0 win against Chicago.

Hischier's goal came at 5:30 of the second period and put the Devils up 2-0. It was his 11th goal and 27th point in 25 games. The 23-year-old hasn't even been held off the scoresheet for two straight games in 2022-23, which underlines how reliable he's been.