Hischier supplied two goals in a 4-2 victory over Calgary on Saturday.

Hischier provided the Devils' first marker of the contest early in the second period while his second tally came on an empty net to complete New Jersey's 4-2 win. It was Hischier's first multi-goal game and his third multi-point effort of the campaign. He's up to six goals and 11 points in 14 outings this season, including two markers and four points over his last three games.