Devils' Nico Hischier: No update after Monday's injury
Head coach John Hynes did not have an update on Hischier (undisclosed) after Monday's loss to the Panthers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Hischier will have a couple of days to heal up before Thursday's tilt against the Rangers. For now, his status for that game is still unclear. Travis Zajac or Jack Hughes would slot into his spot on the top line should he miss time.
