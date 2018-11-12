After leaving Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Jets with an undisclosed injury, Hischier's status is very much up in the air, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The 19-year-old logged only 6:05 of ice time Sunday before leaving the game in obvious pain. Afterward, the Devils opted not to issue an update on Hischier's status, a potential sign of serious injury. This could be a huge blow to New Jersey's season if the Swiss superstar misses an extended period so keep your fingers crossed that it's nothing serious. Look for the team to shed more light on the situation in the coming days ahead of Tuesday's game against the Penguins.