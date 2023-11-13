Hischier (upper body) won't be available for New Jersey's upcoming two-game road trip, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hischier, who hasn't played since Oct. 27, didn't practice Monday and won't travel with the team. It's unclear at this time if he will be available for Saturday's home contest versus the Rangers. Hischier has two goals, 14 shots on net and five hits in seven appearances this season. Michael McLeod has been productive, scoring two goals and two assists in his past five outings, during Hischier's absence.