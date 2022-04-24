Hischier (illness) won't play Sunday against the Red Wings, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

The non-COVID illness that sidelined Jesper Bratt on Saturday has spread to some of his teammates, and while Bratt will be back in Sunday, the Devils will now be without another key forward in Hischier. New Jersey will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen Sunday, and Hischier's next chance to play will come Tuesday in Ottawa.