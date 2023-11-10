Hischier (upper body) won't be available against Washington on Friday. Coach Lindy Ruff told reporters, "No update right now. They're all progressing but no update right now," Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Hischier will be shelved for his sixth consecutive game due to his lingering upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old center managed just two points in his first seven contests. With Jack Hughes (shoulder) also unavailable, the Devils will continue to utilize Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer in top-six roles.