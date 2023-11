Hischier (upper body) practiced Thursday, but won't be in the lineup Friday versus Columbus, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hischier does seem to be getting close, so perhaps it's too early to rule him out for Saturday's game against Buffalo. The 24-year-old has two goals in seven contests this season. He last played Oct. 27 and is on the injured reserve list, though he's eligible to be activated at any time.