Hischier (leg) is improving in his recovery but won't be ready in time to play against the Islanders on Thursday. Coach Lindy Ruff told reporters, "He's feeling better every day," per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Hischier will miss his fourth straight outing for the Devils this season due to his lingering leg injury. Depending on his recovery, the team could have some practices available to Hischier ahead of Sunday's home matchup with the Isles. Once given the all-clear, Hischier should push for a top-six role and relegate Travis Zajac to the third line.