Hischier scored three goals, one on the power play and another the game-winner, in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Wild.

It was the second hat trick of the season for the 26-year-old, with the other coming Nov. 25 against Nashville. Hischier has risen to the occasion for New Jersey with jack Hughes (shoulder) lost for the season -- over 13 games since Hughes was injured, Hischier has delivered eight goals and 15 points.