Hischier set up both of his team's first-period goals in a 7-3 loss to Ottawa on Tuesday.

Hischier has built nicely off his success of a season ago and is already a quarter of the way to last year's assist total. He's averaging nearly a point per game and has realistic hopes of topping his 52-point total if he keeps this up. He's a solid play on the Devils' top line.

