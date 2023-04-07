Hischier posted two assists and two shots in the Devils' 8-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Hischier picked up assists on Tomas Tatar's goal and Jack Hughes' power-play goal. This gives Hischier points in five straight games with seven points in that span. On the season, the Swiss forward has 31 goals and 77 points in 78 games.
