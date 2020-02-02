Hischier missed the opening few minutes of the second period of Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas after needing stitches on his knee.

He took a hit from Steven Johns in the first period that resulted in the cut. But he came back and notched his 13th goal. Hischier is warming up in a big way. He has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in his past 15 games. Use him well.