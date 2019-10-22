Hischier (upper body) was a full participant in Monday's practice and should be ready for Friday's game against the Coyotes, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.

Given how Hischier was able to practice without limitations so early in the week, it appears he just needs to avoid a setback in order to suit up Friday. This would be his first game since inking a seven-year, $50.75 million contract, and Hischier should return to the first-line center role flanked by Taylor Hall.