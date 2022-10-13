Hischier (hamstring) is on track to be activated off IR and play in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Flyers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Hischier was injured on Sept. 26 during a preseason game against the Canadiens and is finally expected to make his return Thursday. The former first overall pick in the 2017 Draft had the best season of his NHL career in 2021-22, as he had 21 goals and 60 points in only 70 games. The 23-year-old is looking to improve upon that this season.