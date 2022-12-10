Hischier scored a goal on four shots during a 6-4 loss to the visiting Islanders on Friday.

Hischier, who scored in consecutive contests for the fourth time this season, continues to produce consistently as a top-six forward. The 23-year-old opened the scoring Friday on the power play. With 12 goals and 16 assists, Hischier remains a sparkplug, despite the Devils dropping their first game this season when he registers a point (18-1-1).