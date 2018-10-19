Hischier scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Avalanche on Thursday.

The first overall pick in 2017 continues to impress early on in his NHL career. Coming off an impressive rookie campaign, Hischier has picked up right where he left off a season ago, tallying four points in five games. The 19-year-old, Swiss-born forward is the team's biggest offensive weapon behind Taylor Hall and will continue to see plenty of time in all situations, making him a valuable fantasy commodity.