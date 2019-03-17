Devils' Nico Hischier: Out again Sunday
Hischier (upper body) isn't in Sunday's lineup against the Avalanche, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
New Jersey's first overall pick from the 2017 draft ended up missing the entire six-game road trip. This is an especially bad time for Hischier to be sitting out since plenty of fantasy owners are either in the playoffs or trying to get there. There are only nine more games for Hischier to possibly draw into since the Devils have no shot at a playoff berth.
