Hischier (upper body) won't play Sunday against the Wild, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hischier suffered the injury in Friday's win over Buffalo, where he logged just 11:11 minutes of ice time, following a high hit from Connor Clifton. The 24-year-old Hischier's absence will be a tough blow for the Devils -- he has two goals through seven games this season after posting 80 points (31 goals, 49 assists) last year. Chris Tierney should re-enter the lineup while Hischier's sidelined, with Dawson Mercer likely moving into the top six.