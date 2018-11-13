Devils' Nico Hischier: Out Tuesday
Hischier (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Penguins, Chris Ryan of NJ Advance Media reports.
Hischier is considered day-to-day with his upper-body injury, so it's possible his absence will be limited to a single contest. The second-year center will be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Flyers.
More News
