Devils' Nico Hischier: Out with illness Friday
Hischier will sit out Friday's game against the Blackhawks due to illness.
Hischier's absence didn't surface until pregame warmups, but it will leave the Devils down a big gun Friday for a team that already struggles to score consistently. Consider him questionable for Saturday's, at best, for Saturday's contest in Nashville, while Jack Hughes will move up to the top line in his place.
