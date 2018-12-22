Hischier garnered a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 home win over the Senators.

Selected first overall in the 2017 draft, Hischier has earned the right to skate on the top line with Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri. The phenom needs to work on being more consistent from one game to the next, but Hischier's on the rocket launch to stardom as the owner of nine goals and 14 helpers through 30 contests.