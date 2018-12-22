Devils' Nico Hischier: Pads offensive totals in victory
Hischier garnered a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 home win over the Senators.
Selected first overall in the 2017 draft, Hischier has earned the right to skate on the top line with Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri. The phenom needs to work on being more consistent from one game to the next, but Hischier's on the rocket launch to stardom as the owner of nine goals and 14 helpers through 30 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...