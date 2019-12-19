Hischier scored a goal on two shots and was plus-2 with two PIM in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Hischier got the Devils on the board 68 seconds into the second period, tying the game with the first of three unanswered New Jersey goals. Hischier has now scored three goals in five December games, matching his total for all of October and November combined. The 20-year-old, who has six goals and 17 points in 28 games, will be looked upon to provide more offense in the wake of the Taylor Hall trade.