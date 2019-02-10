Devils' Nico Hischier: Posts three helpers
Hischier recorded three assists in a 3-2 victory against the Hurricanes on Sunday.
The 20-year-old picked up helpers on all three of his team's goals Sunday, including the power-play marker in the first period. Hischier has four goals and 10 points in the last 12 games. He's now on pace to surpass his assist total from his rookie season. Overall, he's posted 16 goals and 39 points in 51 games this season.
