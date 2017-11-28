Hischier scored his fifth goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to Florida.

Hischier tied the score 1-1 by lighting the lamp 2:20 into the final frame, kicking off the scoring in a wild period that saw each team pot two goals. The rookie first-overall pick now has 18 points in his first 24 NHL games.

