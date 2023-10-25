Hischier scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Canadiens.

After a tough start to the season that saw him go without a point in his first four games, including an early exit from Friday's contest against the Islanders due to an upper-body injury, Hischier made his first goal count. The 24-year-old added four shots and a hit to his ledger while winning 13 of 19 faceoffs, and the latter skill should keep him firmly entrenched on New Jersey's top power-play unit.